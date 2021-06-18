Crime

Man charged with murder in connection to death of Horry County woman, police say

A man has been charged with murder in the killing of his estranged wife.

Corey Dontray Rowell, 27, of Marion, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police say he killed Lasha Bellamy Rowell, 25, of Longs, on May 13.

Lasha Rowell was born in Loris, according to an online obituary.

Corey Rowell was booked into Marion County Detention Center on May 13 on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest. He remains in custody in Marion County.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service