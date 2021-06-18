Man charged with murder in connection to death of Horry County woman, police say

A man has been charged with murder in the killing of his estranged wife.

Corey Dontray Rowell, 27, of Marion, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police say he killed Lasha Bellamy Rowell, 25, of Longs, on May 13.

Lasha Rowell was born in Loris, according to an online obituary.

Corey Rowell was booked into Marion County Detention Center on May 13 on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest. He remains in custody in Marion County.