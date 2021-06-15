Police announce murder charges in deadly shooting at Captain Archie’s restaurant

The Sun News file photo

A North Myrtle Beach man is charged with murder after police say he shot and killed another man in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s restaurant.

Driscoll Riggins Jr. is charged with the murder of Durance McCray, 32, from Longs.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety arrested Riggins May 28, a week after the shooting at the popular restaurant.

Officers responded to 2200 Little River Neck Road close to midnight last Friday in response to the report of a shooting.

They found several shell casings in the parking lot near the dumpsters, North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said. Officers were notified over the radio that a gunshot victim was being treated at Seacoast Medical Center.

McCray later died at the hospital from gunshots to the torso and head, police warrants said.

An officer who went to the hospital saw a black BMW in the hospital parking lot that had “a significant amount” of blood in it.

A witness at the restaurant told police he saw someone fire multiple shots into the car. Police secured the BMW as a possible secondary crime scene. It was towed to the North Myrtle Beach police station to be processed.

Police warrants said that Riggins waited for McCray to leave the restaurant before shooting him, showing “malice and forethought,” explaining the murder charges.