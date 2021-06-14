Myrtle Beach hotel guest threatens employees with gun after woman ignores him, police say

The Sun News file photo

Police are looking for a man who they say threatened two employees at the Ocean Boulevard hotel he was staying at after a woman did not want to talk to him.

The two employees, a man and a woman, were walking across the street from the Patricia Hotel where they worked, according to Myrtle Beach police.

A police report states that William Desean Fields, 40, a guest at the hotel, tried to talk to the woman. When she refused, he said he was “going to kill her” and pulled out body armor and a loaded magazine of ammunition from his car and started to play with the bullets.

The woman left the scene, fearing for her life while the man tried to calm Fields, according to the report. Fields then showed the man a gun in a duffle bag and said he would “spray the place up,” which is when the man left and reported the incident to his work supervisor.

The victims, who contacted police days after the incident, say they were told by hotel management not to contact police and instead let the manager conduct an investigation, the report states.

Police could not locate Fields when they responded on June 11, but they did request warrants for two counts of aggravated assault and pointing and presenting a firearm. It is not clear on what day the incident happened.

Fields has a police record in Horry County, including arrests for drug possession. In 2018 he was arrested for three counts criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a case that’s still pending, according to online court records.