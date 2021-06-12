Georgia man sentenced to lengthy prison term for 2018 murder at Myrtle Beach restaurant

RipTydz on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. jbell@thesunnews.com

A Georgia man has been convicted of a 2018 murder at a popular restaurant in Myrtle Beach, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Thursday.

Jakkari Brown, 26, of Toccoa, Georgia, was convicted of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, following a three-day trial, George DeBusk, the senior assistant solicitor, said in a news release.

Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He will serve 30 years on the murder and five consecutive years on the possession of a weapon charge. The other gun and alcohol charges will run concurrently.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 7, 2018 encounter. That’s when Brown shot and killed Roger Ramos, an off-duty employee of Riptydz Bar and Grill, inside the bar, after punching him during an altercation, according to the news release.

“This was a tragic situation that caused one man to lose his life and another man to spend a substantial part of his life in prison as the result of his actions. We are thankful Mr. Ramos’ family feels that justice was achieved,” DeBusk said. “Detective Justin Amos and the Myrtle Beach Police Department did an excellent job in the investigation of this case that allowed this defendant to be brought to justice.”