Crime

Shooting leaves 2 people dead in Myrtle Beach, police say

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting in which two people were killed Thursday night, according to authorities.

Police officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Willoughby Lane, which is near the intersection of 44th Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway, said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot and sustained severe injuries.

About 11 p.m., Vest said that the two people had died of their injuries.

The victims of the shooting have not been publicly identified. Myrtle Beach police have not released any details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, but said more information will be available soon.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service