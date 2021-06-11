Shooting leaves 2 people dead in Myrtle Beach, police say

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting in which two people were killed Thursday night, according to authorities.

Police officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Willoughby Lane, which is near the intersection of 44th Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway, said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot and sustained severe injuries.

About 11 p.m., Vest said that the two people had died of their injuries.

The victims of the shooting have not been publicly identified. Myrtle Beach police have not released any details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, but said more information will be available soon.