Myrtle Beach hospitality company facing federal visa fraud charges

Federal charges were announced against Grandeur Management, a Myrtle Beach-based hospitality consultant, for alleged visa fraud on Thursday, June 10. jfarhat@thesunnews.com

Grandeur Management, a Myrtle Beach-based hospitality consultant, is facing visa fraud charges related to their dealings with foreign workers brought into the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina announced the indictment Thursday in conjunction with the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Three people have been arrested and dozens of victims identified, according to Rhett DeHart, acting U.S. Attorney in South Carolina. The company allegedly lied to foreign workers involved in the H2B visa program in terms of the jobs they’d have, the amount they’d be paid and their living conditions.

DeHart noted that they anticipate identifying many more victims, and the investigation spanned multiple years. Many of the victims came from Jamaica and the Philippines, he added.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.