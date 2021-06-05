Teen driver in fatal Horry County crash had beer bottles ‘within reach,’ SCHP says

One person died and three people injured after a 19-year-old who had been drinking, crashed head-on into another vehicle last month, according to a crash report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Mauricio Rosales Dominguez, from Galivants Ferry, was driving a four-door Nissan Sentra when he crashed into a Jeep Cherokee that had three people inside. Dominguez was arrested May 17 and charged with three counts of felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury results and one count of felony driving under the influence with death results.

He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

The crash

On May 10, around midnight, authorities responded to a call near Sycamore Circle in Galivants Ferry.

A Nissan SUV and Rosales’ Sentra were traveling north on Barnhill Road while a Jeep Cherokee was heading south. Police say Rosales illegally tried to pass the SUV then crashed into the Jeep’s front left side.

Rosales and a passenger from his car were taken to the hospital. Three people in the Jeep were injured and one was killed. Authorities identified him as Gregory Morris, 52, of Loris.

There were no reported injuries to the two people in the Nissan SUV.

SCHP troopers found beer bottles on the ground around, and inside of, Rosales’ car.

At the hospital, police obtained a warrant for blood samples for Rosales after they said he had “glossy, bloodshot eyes” and smelled of alcohol.

Rosales is currently awaiting trial while being held in jail with no bond.