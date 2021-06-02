Employee at Loris assisted living home pushed patient to the floor, police say

handcuffs stock image

An employee at an assisted living facility in Loris was arrested after being caught on camera pushing an elderly victim, according to an Horry County police warrant.

Carllease Bellamy, 55, of Loris, was arrested Sunday night and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Bellamy, an employee at Oaks of Loris Assisted Living on Watson Heritage Road, was caught on the facility’s cameras Sunday pushing the victim, causing her to stumble and fall to the ground, according to the warrant.

The Oaks of Loris did not reply to questions about whether Bellamy was still employed.

Bellamy was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday on a $7,500 bond, according to booking records.