Horry County Coroner identifies Conway man killed in shooting incident at Waffle House

A 34-year-old Conway man died following a shooting incident at a Waffle House in his home city, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon that Branden Harshaw died from injuries sustained in the shooting at Conway Medical Center, where he was taken following the incident, at 2:59 a.m.

Conway police responded to a shots fired call at the Waffle House on Highway 501 and El Bethel Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chief Dale Long told news outlets.

Police found one person shot and he was taken to the hospital. Long told media that one person was detained in connection to the shooting and that Waffle House employees were not involved.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday charges were listed on the Conway police website for murder and nonnegligent manslaughter for an incident at the same time and location as the shooting.

Photos from the restaurant show a shattered window panel. Police are continuing to investigate.