Shooting at Waffle House restaurant in Conway injures one, police say

One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting at a Conway Waffle House restaurant, police said.

Conway police responded to a shots fired call at the Waffle House on Hwy. 501 and El Bethel Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chief Dale Long told news outlets.

Police found one person shot and he was taken to the hospital. Long told media that one person was detained in connection to the shooting and that Waffle House employees were not involved.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning charges were listed on the Conway police website for murder and nonnegligent manslaughter for an incident at the same time and location as the shooting.

Police have not confirmed that these charges are related to the shooting.

Photos from the restaurant show a shattered window panel.