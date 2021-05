Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Multiple people are in jail after one person was injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach late Friday night, police say.

Around 11:40 p.m. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting near 34th Avenue and Kings Highway.

Police said one person was injured and is recieving treatment at a hospital.

After the shooting police say they located a car that was involved in the shooting and arrested multiple people in connection to the shooting.