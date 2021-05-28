Coroner releases names of the two people killed in vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach

The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the names of the pedestrians who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, both in town visiting from Indiana, died after being struck by a vehicle that was in a wreck that took place at 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Myrtle Beach police Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said the call came in around 1:10 p.m.

Vest said the two vehicles crashed in the intersection, causing one of them to strike Morris and Hart on the sidewalk Both died from injuries sustained in the crash, Vest said.

Police closed the road off for several hours following the incident.