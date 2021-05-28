Police charge Loris man with murder in connection to shooting earlier this month

Loris police announced an arrest in connection to a shooting that took place May 19.

Police said Friday that they have Stephon Antwain Johnson, 26, with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in connection to and shooting that left Shaquan Cox, 20, of Loris, dead.

Johnson is in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where bail has not been set. Loris police say the U.S. Marshals, Horry County police and the State Law Enforcement Division assisted in his apprehension.

HCPD is listed as the arresting agency on J. Reuben’s website. According to the site, he was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Cox was shot at least once at about 7:50 p.m. on May 19, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said last week. He was taken to a Loris hospital, where he died less than an hour later, she said.

Cox and two other people were injured in the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Cox Road and Cannon Street, police say. The other two shooting victims had their injuries treated by EMS on-scene while Cox was taken to the hospital, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. The identities of the victims were redacted from the police report.

According to the incident report, a group of people were gathered when a sedan drove by at high speed and at least one person began firing shots from the car. Police don’t know how many total shots were fired.