North Myrtle Beach police announce arrest in connection to homicide at Captain Archie’s

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety announced an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened May 21 at Captain Archie’s restaurant.

Driscoll Riggins was taken into custody and police are preparing to serve warrants for murder in connection to the incident, the city announced Friday.

Officers responded to 2200 Little River Neck Road close to midnight last Friday in response to the report of a shooting. They found several shell casings in the parking lot near the dumpsters, North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said. Officers were notified over the radio that a gunshot victim, Durance McCray, 32, from Longs, was being treated at Seacoast Medical Center.

McCray later died at the hospital.

An officer who went to the hospital saw a black BMW in the hospital parking lot that had “a significant amount” of blood in it.

A witness at the restaurant told police he saw someone fire multiple shots into the car. Police secured the BMW as a possible secondary crime scene. It was towed to the North Myrtle Beach police station to be processed.