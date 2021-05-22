Crime

Myrtle Beach police investigating two back-to-back shootings near downtown

Myrtle Beach police are investigating two shootings just a block away from each other near downtown.

Two people were injured in the shootings that police say are not connected, Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Both people are expected to recover from their injuries.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near Ole Shillelagh Sports and Raw Bar and Benjamins Calabash Seafood on South Kings Highway. One person was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting took place around 4 a.m. Friday on the corner of 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway. One person was also hurt in that shooting.

Police have not released details about possible suspects or motives and no arrests have been made.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service