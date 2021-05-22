Myrtle Beach police investigating two back-to-back shootings near downtown

Myrtle Beach police are investigating two shootings just a block away from each other near downtown.

Two people were injured in the shootings that police say are not connected, Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Both people are expected to recover from their injuries.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near Ole Shillelagh Sports and Raw Bar and Benjamins Calabash Seafood on South Kings Highway. One person was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting took place around 4 a.m. Friday on the corner of 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway. One person was also hurt in that shooting.

Police have not released details about possible suspects or motives and no arrests have been made.