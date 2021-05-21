Owner of popular bar who died in Market Common entered wrong apartment, police say

Myrtle Beach police. jlee@thesunnews.com

A week after the owner of a popular bar was found unresponsive at an apartment in The Market Commons, Myrtle Beach police released some details about what led to his death.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a reported burglary at apartments on Howard Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Friday, May 14. Officers found Martin Mullin, 53, who did not live at the residence and was rendered aid but did not survive.

Police announced on Friday, May 21, that Mullin entered the wrong apartment in the building, where a fight ensued between him and the men living in the apartment. The police have otherwise been tight-lipped about the death. It is unclear if arrests will be made or why Mullin was in the apartment building.

It is also unclear how Mullin entered the building, which is locked at its two entrances and requires a key or numerical code to enter.

Mullin was the owner of popular local bar Murphy’s Law for more than three decades. Murphy’s has three locations in Horry County -- in Surfside Beach, Carolina Forest, and a Murphy’s Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach.

This incident is still under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.