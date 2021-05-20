Coroner identifies 20-year-old killed in Loris shooting

A man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Loris on Wednesday night.
Shaquan Cox, 20, was shot at least once at about 7:50 p.m., Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Thursday. He was taken to a Loris hospital, where he died less than an hour later, she said.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Watson Street and Church Street in Loris, Willard said. Cox was from Loris.
The Loris Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
