Horry County police seize cocaine, meth, other drugs and guns after traffic stop

Horry County police

Two individuals are facing drug trafficking charges after fleeing a traffic stop that ultimately led to a drug investigation, Horry County police announced Tuesday.

On April 29, 2021, an officer attempted to stop a car with two people inside following a traffic violation. The car initially fled with both people inside before stopping on a nearby street, where the driver ran away.

The driver was able to avoid arrest but was easily identified by his driver’s license, which he left behind. Drugs, a weapon and money were also found in the car.

Regely Lowery, 22, of Supply, North Carolina, the passenger in the incident, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a weapon by a person unlawful, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine. In warrants, the driver, TaVeon Lawrence, 21, of Georgetown, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a weapon by a person unlawful, and failure to stop for blue lights.

The following items were seized:

Cocaine - 17 grams

Heroin - 144 grams

Methamphetamine - 229 grams

Crack cocaine - 35 grams

Glock 19 9MM (reported stolen out of Myrtle Beach)

$3,915

On May 12, 2021, Horry County Police Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes units found and arrested Lawrence. When he was taken into custody, the individual was again in possession of drugs and a gun.

Lawrence was presented with the warrants from the April 29 incident, as well as additional charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a handgun.

The following items were seized:

Heroin - 73 grams

Methamphetamine - 19 grams

Cocaine - 19 grams

Crack cocaine - 15 grams

Marijuana - 18 grams

FMK 9MM handgun

$3,400