Police investigate death of longtime Myrtle Beach bar owner

Myrtle Beach police conduct a death investigation in Market Common. galbert@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a death in The Market Common.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner said Martin Mullin, 57, was pronounced dead Friday at an apartment on 3095 Howard Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Mullin was the owner of popular local bar Murphy’s Law for more than three decades. Murphy’s has three locations in Horry County -- in Surfside Beach, Carolina Forest, and a Murphy’s Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach.

Officials have not released any additional information regarding the investigation into the cause and circumstances of Mullin’s death.