Another man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Donny’s Saloon in Myrtle Beach

Donny’s Saloon on Thursday, May 3, 2018. alang@thesunnews.com

A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a homicide that took place inside a Myrtle Beach bar in March, police said.

Myrtle Beach police charged Hubert Durant with murder. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say Durant, along with Jermaine Gattison, 36, are responsible for the death of Jas’sier Wilson, of Surfside Beach, on March 25 at Donny’s Saloon. When police arrived at the bar on 3rd Avenue South near Highway 501, they found no one inured on-scene. Hospital staff notified police when Wilson arrived with at least one gunshot wound.

Police have not released details about Durant’s involvement in the crime.

Gattison is from Elk Grove, California, according to the Horry County jail’s website.

During a bond hearing for Gattison, who was arrested earlier this month, a Myrtle Beach magistrate judge could not set Gattison’s bond due to the severity of the charge. A circuit court judge will have to set Gattison’s bond during his initial court appearance, which is scheduled for July 9, the magistrate judge said.

A victim’s advocate informed the judge the Wilson family was attending the bond hearing but that they did not wish to speak.

Police have accused staff at Donny’s Saloon of failing to seek treatment for Wilson and attempting to clean up the crime scene by mopping up the floor and removing shell casings to attempt to impede the law enforcement investigation.

Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach; Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach; Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach; and Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach, are charged with obstruction of justice.

During a bond hearing on April 10, all four suspects, who are Donny’s Saloon employees, told a Myrtle Beach judge that they heard gunshots and ran to hide. They also said they had cooperated with police and were confused when they were arrested.

Magistrate Judge Clifford Welsh said it seemed the group had “no intention of covering up a crime.” Welsh set a personal recognizance bond for each of the four suspects, which is a no-cost bail and a promise that they will appear at all court hearings.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, Wilson died at Grand Strand Medical Center on April 2. He was 26.

The coroner’s office announced the death in a news release on April 10, saying they had been informed of the death “minutes ago.”