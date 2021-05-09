Crime

Early morning armed standoff with Horry County police ends with no injuries

Horry County police responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the department tweeted.

Around 3:45 a.m. an armed man had barricaded himself inside a home near Bellamy Road and Lees Landing Circle outside of Conway.

Police, SWAT and Negotiations teams were on scene and asked people to steer clear of the area if possible.

By 4:45 a suspect had been taken into custody, police announced on Twitter. There were no reported injuries.

Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News.
