No bond set for man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

A man accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Myrtle Beach bar last March has been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Myrtle Beach police said Jermaine Gattison, 36, shot and killed Jas’sier Wilson, of Surfside Beach, on March 25 at Donny’s Saloon. When police arrived to the bar on 3rd Avenue nearly Highway 501, they found no one inured on-scene. Hospital staff notified police when Wilson arrived with at least one gunshot wound.

Jail records show that Gattison was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 7 a.m. Monday. Gattison is from Elk Grove, California, according to the jail’s website.

A bond hearing was held Tuesday afternoon, but a Myrtle Beach magistrate judge could not set Gattison’s bond due to the severity of the charge. A circuit court judge will have to set Gattison’s bond during his initial court appearance, which is scheduled for July 9, the judge magistrate judge said.

A victim’s advocate informed the judge the Wilson’s family was attending the bond hearing but that they did not wish to speak.

Police have accused staff at Donny’s Saloon of failing to seek treatment for Wilson and attempting to clean up the crime scene by mopping up the floor and removing shell casings to attempt to impede the law enforcement investigation.

Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach; Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach; Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach; and Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach, are charged with obstruction of justice.

During a bond hearing on April 10, all four suspects, who are Donny’s Saloon employees, told a Myrtle Beach judge that they heard gunshots and ran to hide. They also said they had cooperated with police and were confused when they were arrested.

Magistrate Judge Clifford Welsh said it seemed the group had “no intention of covering up a crime.” Welsh set a personal recognizance bond for each of the four suspects, which is a no-cost bail and a promise that they will appear at all court hearings.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, Wilson died at Grand Strand Medical Center on April 2. He was 26.

The coroner’s office announced the death in a news release on April 10, saying they had been informed of the death “minutes ago.”