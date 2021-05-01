Man who led police on chase through Conway says he was on drugs; judge denies bond

A man who fired shots and led cops on a manhunt in Conway, S.C., this week was denied bond during his first court appearance Saturday.

Terry Brady, 60, stood before a magistrate judge at the Horry County jail Saturday afternoon as his charges were read to him.

He is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of firearms and ammo during a violent crime, shooting a gun into a dwelling, assault of a high and aggravated nature, criminal domestic violence, and failure to stop for police.

The Conway man’s criminal history dates back to the 1970s and includes convictions in other states, including assault charges.

On Thursday, police say, one person was injured after shots were fired into a home near Fox Hollow Road around S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road.

The person who was shot and four other victims, through a victim’s advocate, asked a magistrate judge to withhold bond at Brady’s first court appearance over the weekend. They are afraid “he will kill them if he gets out of jail,” the victim’s advocate told the judge.

Brady spoke at the end of his hearing, explaining his drug and alcohol use to the judge and saying he experienced hallucinations during the past week, but he said he was not a danger to anyone.

The judge disagreed and denied bond based on the violent charges and Brady’s criminal history.

Thursday manhunt

Horry County police responded to Conway for an active shooting on Thursday, April 29. They asked people to avoid the area as they searched for the shooter.

Police said what began as a domestic violence incident at 12:13 p.m. near Miles Standish Court led to shots being fired. They did not specify who the shooter was firing at.

Tom Korinek, a witness nearby who said he has known Brady for 11 years, told The Sun News the suspect’s stepdaughter, Nicole Neisius, told him that Brady had planned to die via “suicide by cop” Thursday morning and that Brady’s wife slept with a gun under her pillow Wednesday night in fear of what her husband might do.

Korinek added that Brady’s mother-in-law, who is in her 90s, lives with the couple.

At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted that there was a small fire at the house where the incident began and people living in Miles Standish Court might see smoke and flames. Police arrested Brady later that day, and crews worked to handle the fire.

Neisius, Brady’s stepdaughter, told The Sun News that her mom, Linda, and her grandmother were OK and with police.

Brady is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.