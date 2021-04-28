Crime

26-year-old man arrested, charged with murder in Monday’s shooting in Myrtle Beach

Authorities have made an arrest in connection to Myrtle Beach’s most recent homicide, police said.

Myrtle Beach police have arrested Ernest Elijah Lesesne, 26, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the killing of 25-year-old William Wallace.

Lesesne’s bond hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Wallace lived in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Myrtle Beach police were dispatched to an apartment on the 200 block of Cedar Street about 11 a.m. Monday, Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Wallace was found with at least one gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died about an hour later.

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows that police were called to the apartment for a reported overdose.

Wallace was unconscious when authorities arrived to the Cedar Street apartment, the incident report states. Police then realized Wallace had been shot.

The woman who called 911 lives at the address where Wallace was found unconscious, according to the police report. She told police she had left home the morning of the shooting to go to Walmart. When she returned an hour later, she found Wallace lying unresponsive on the apartment steps and called police, the incident report states.

