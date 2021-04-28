Police end search for missing person last seen near river off Hwy 9 near Nichols

A missing person was recovered from the river near Highway 9 in Nichols Tuesday night, police said. Horry County Police

Horry County Police ended their search for a missing person late Tuesday night after hours of searching the water near Wrightsville Boat Landing off of Highway 9 near Nichols.

Police have not released any other information about the person, or how they ended up in the river.

The search ended just after 11 p.m.

UPDATE 11 p.m.:

Horry County Fire Rescue, Mullins Fire Dept. and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted the search.