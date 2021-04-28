Crime
Police end search for missing person last seen near river off Hwy 9 near Nichols
Horry County Police ended their search for a missing person late Tuesday night after hours of searching the water near Wrightsville Boat Landing off of Highway 9 near Nichols.
Police have not released any other information about the person, or how they ended up in the river.
The search ended just after 11 p.m.
Horry County Fire Rescue, Mullins Fire Dept. and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted the search.
Comments