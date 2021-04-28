Crime

Police end search for missing person last seen near river off Hwy 9 near Nichols

A missing person was recovered from the river near Highway 9 in Nichols Tuesday night, police said.
A missing person was recovered from the river near Highway 9 in Nichols Tuesday night, police said. Horry County Police

Horry County Police ended their search for a missing person late Tuesday night after hours of searching the water near Wrightsville Boat Landing off of Highway 9 near Nichols.

Police have not released any other information about the person, or how they ended up in the river.

The search ended just after 11 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Mullins Fire Dept. and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted the search.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service