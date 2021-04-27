Horry County Coroner identifies victim of deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

Myrtle Beach police. jlee@thesunnews.com

Authorities have identified the victim of Myrtle Beach’s most recent homicide as 25-year-old William Wallace.

Wallace lived in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Myrtle Beach police were dispatched to the 200 block of Cedar Street about 11 a.m. Monday, Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Wallace was found with at least one gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died about an hour later, Willard said.

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows that police were called to the apartment for a reported overdose.

Wallace was unconscious when authorities arrived to the Cedar Street apartment, the incident report states.

The woman who called 911 lives at the address where Wallace was shot, according to the police report. She told police she had left home the morning of the shooting to go to Walmart. When she returned an hour later, she found Wallace lying unresponsive on the apartment steps and called police, the incident report states.

The report states that police later learned that Wallace had been shot by an unknown suspect.