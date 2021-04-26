Victim in Monday morning shooting has died, Myrtle Beach police say

One person has died after being shot Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, police said.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a call for a medical situation about 11 a.m. at the 200 block of Cedar Street, Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said. When police arrived on scene, they found that someone had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital.
Just before 4 p.m., Vest confirmed that the victim had died at the hospital.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, Vest said. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly identified the victim.
