Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to shooting

Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Conway.

Authorities have arrest warrants for Antwan Serico Davis on attempted murder and other unspecified charges.

The Conway Police Department did not provide any details about the shooting besides stating that it is an attempted murder investigation and that the incident happened within city limits, according to a news release. Police did not say when the shooting happened.

Davis was last seen driving a white 2015 Kia Rio with a South Carolina license plate. The plate is TQX 791, according to the news release. Jail records from a previous arrest show that Davis is 36 and from Conway.

Conway police consider Davis to be armed and dangerous and advise people not to approach him.

Records show that Davis had been in jail recently. Davis was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Feb. 16 and charged with domestic violence, according to the jail’s website. He was released from jail later that day after posting his $2,500 bond.

Police have urged anyone who sees Davis or his car to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or dial 911.