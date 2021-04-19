Crime

Authorities identify homeless man who died in North Myrtle Beach jail

Timothy Segnitz, 44, died while in law enforcement custody at the North Myrtle Beach jail Saturday.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Timothy Segnitz as the 44-year-old man who died in the North Myrtle Beach jail.

Jail personnel found him unresponsive Saturday morning, barely 12 hours after he was first arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct. North Myrtle Beach police said he was very intoxicated at the time of his arrest but did not detail what element of his conduct broke the law.

Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said in an email that an autopsy on Segnitz was performed Sunday but that results could take several months to come back. She said foul play is not suspected.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has taken the lead on investigating Segnitz’s death.

McSpadden added that while Segnitz was experiencing homelessness, he “generally stayed within North Myrtle Beach.”

