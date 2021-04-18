Loris woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for DUI crash that killed toddler

A Loris woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to a DUI crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter.

Heather Boyd, 24, pleaded guilty to two felonies, driving under the influence resulting in death and DUI with great bodily injury, according to O’Bryan Martin, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Boyd pleaded guilty at a hearing Wednesday and was sentenced to four years in prison on the felony DUI with death and six years in prison and four years’ probation on the felony DUI with great bodily injury, Martin said. The sentences will run consecutively, and she must serve at least 85% of the sentences because the felony DUI with death is a violent offense.

Any further violations while on supervised release would mean Boyd could face serving another six years.

The crash occurred Jan. 9, 2020, on Secondary Highway 66 near Loris, when a vehicle driven by Boyd crashed head-on into another vehicle. Boyd’s 3-year-old daughter died in the crash and two people in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

The other victims of the crash appeared before the judge Wednesday during the hearing.