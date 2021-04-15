Popular Murrells Inlet bars among 11 businesses accused of serving minors

Employees at 11 businesses in Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island have been charged after police say they sold beer and liquor to minors.

An investigation into spring break alcohol law compliance by local and state law enforcement led to charges for employees at 11 bars, restaurants and liquor stores in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted a joint investigation into 52 Georgetown County businesses that serve alcohol, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation concluded with charges to employees at 11 alcohol-licensed establishments, authorities said. The employees are accused of serving alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley said those charged face up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $470 if convicted. Lesley said that the businesses themselves are not charged or fined — only the employees accused of selling alcohol to an underage person.

The names of those charged were not included in the news release.

Lesley said that the investigations involved people under the age of 21 going to businesses to purchase alcohol.

The businesses accused of violating alcohol laws include six Murrells Inlet bars and restaurants — Creek Ratz, Drunken Jack’s, Dead Dog Saloon, J Peters, Luna Mexican Bar and Grill, and Pop Pop’s BBQ.

The five Pawleys Island businesses where the alleged violations occurred are Pawleys Wine and Spirits, Litchfield Wine and Liquors, Owens Liquors, Island Bar and Grill, and Landolfi’s Italian Bakery and Deli.

“Alcohol is just as dangerous to our youth as any other drug,” Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement. “I expect our restaurants, stores and bars to do better in ensuring that only those age 21 and above are served. Georgetown County is a family beach destination, and preservation of that reality is a priority of my office.”