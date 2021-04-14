Reports: Horry County family comes home from vacation to $40k in damage. No charges for vandals

An Horry County family came home last weekend from a trip to Disney World to find that their house had been broken into and vandalized.

According to WBTW, husband-and-wife Brian and Kara Kenny returned to their home on Sunday to find the computer had been urinated on, the hot tub destroyed with a shovel, and the TVs smashed. Soda and glitter had been poured on the couches. Holes covered the walls and broken glass covered everything.

The couple estimated the damage done to their house to be worth about $39,700.

“They urinated on my computer to the point where they fried the inside and it started smoking,” Brian Kenny, who owns the home with his wife, Kara Kenny, told the TV station. “We got a brand new hot tub this summer that was one of our big purchases that they destroyed with a shovel.”

Brian Kenny said he received a call from a neighbor after two children in the neighborhood broke into the home.

Horry County police said the children admitted to playing outside and going inside the home through a window to get a drink. Authorities said the children wouldn’t be charged due to their ages. The vandalism was intentional, the TV station reported, citing a police report about the incident. The Sun News has requested the police report.

“It was just beyond what we ever could’ve imagined,” Kara Kenny said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with repairs and and cleanup, WBTW reported. More than $3,500 of the $6,000 goal has been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.

The family plans on staying at an Airbnb in the meantime.