Man shot while fishing on Intracoastal Waterway sues in Horry County

A man is suing after he says he was shot while fishing on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Roger Dale Gore filed the lawsuit in Horry County court this month claiming that he was fishing on his boat in the Intracoastal Waterway in May of last year when he was shot.

The lawsuit states that Stephen Roy Parker, who lives around the channel marker Gore was fishing near, was drunk when he came out of his house with a shotgun and began threatening Gore. According to the filing, Parker stood in his backyard with a shotgun and threatened to shoot Gore for “trespassing on his fishing spot.”

Gore’s boat was near the channel marker at 272 Park Street in Little River, and he remained in his boat and in public water where he was legally permitted to be, according to the lawsuit.

Jail records show that Parker, 67, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center May 16 and charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature. He was released from jail later that day after posting his $5,000 bail.

An Horry County police report shows that officers responded to a shots fired call to Park Street on May 15.

According to the police report, Gore showed officers “small red marks” on his back “consistent with small pellets fired from a shotgun shell.” The report states that the injuries were superficial and did not require medical attention.

The police report states that Parker fired one shot at Gore. Parker was asleep on a couch inside his home when police arrived, according to the report. A police officer found a single-shot shotgun at the foot of the couch. There was a spent shell still chambered in the shotgun.

In the lawsuit, Gore asks for an unspecified amount of money in damages, including covering attorney costs.