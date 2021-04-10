Police announce arrests after Surfside man dies in shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man from Surfside Beach is dead after a shooting at a Myrtle Beach bar last month, authorities said.

The man, Jas’sier Wilson, was injured after a March 25 shooting at Donny’s Saloon on 3rd Avenue near Highway 501. When police arrived they found no one on seen but Wilson later checked himself into the hospital.

Staff at Donny’s Saloon did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim and attempted to clean up the crime scene, including mopping up the floor and removing shell casings to attempt to impede the law enforcement investigation, police said.

Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach, Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach, Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach, are charged with obstruction of justice.

Additional persons will face charges in connection to the murder and for obstructing the officer’s investigation.

According to the Horry County coroner, he died at Grand Strand Medical Center on April 2. He was 26.

The Horry County coroner announced the death on Saturday April 10, saying they had just been informed of the death “minutes ago.”