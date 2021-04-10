Myrtle Beach police charge Michigan man with sex crimes in missing teen case

A Michigan man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor who was reported missing in Myrtle Beach this week, authorities said.

Hunter James Cooper, 21, of Clinton Township, Michigan, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection to the case.

He was arrested Friday afternoon, two days after the minor was reported missing. On Saturday morning a Myrtle Beach judge set his bond at $35,000 for the two charges.

The teenager’s parents sat in on the bond hearing and asked the judge to withhold bond for Cooper.

The 15-year-old was reported missing around noon Wednesday from Dunes Village Resort near 5300 N Ocean Blvd. Her parents and police say she went for a walk and left “on her own free will.”

She was found safe on Friday about two days after her disappearance, officials said. The family said they had flown in relatives to form a search party.

Police have not said where the teen was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.