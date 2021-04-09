Missing 15-year-old girl found safe in Myrtle Beach, police say

A teenager who went missing from Myrtle Beach was found safe on Friday about two days after her disappearance, officials said.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department had asked for the public’s help in the search for 15-year-old Christina, who was reported missing around noon Wednesday from Dunes Village Resort near 5300 N Ocean Boulevard.
Authorities have not said where Christina was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
