Crime

Myrtle Beach police ask for public’s help in search for missing 15-year-old

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager.

Police said 15-year-old Christina was reported missing around noon Wednesday from Dunes Village Resort near 5300 N Ocean Boulevard.

She was last seen on the beach wearing a white swimsuit and a black sweater, Myrtle Beach police said.

Police have not released Christina’s last name because she is a minor and it makes it easier to redact her name after she is found, said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Myrtle Beach police have asked anyone with information about Christina’s whereabouts to call the non-emergency line at 843-918-1382.

Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
