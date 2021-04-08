Myrtle Beach police ask for public’s help in search for missing 15-year-old

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager.

Police said 15-year-old Christina was reported missing around noon Wednesday from Dunes Village Resort near 5300 N Ocean Boulevard.

She was last seen on the beach wearing a white swimsuit and a black sweater, Myrtle Beach police said.

Police have not released Christina’s last name because she is a minor and it makes it easier to redact her name after she is found, said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Myrtle Beach police have asked anyone with information about Christina’s whereabouts to call the non-emergency line at 843-918-1382.