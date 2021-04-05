Crime

One person injured in shooting at Atlantic Beach strip club, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at an Atlantic Beach strip club that happened over the weekend.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday about 2 a.m. at Pearl’s Cabaret.

One person was shot in the leg, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

The police report states that an unknown suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived to Pearl’s on 3106 Highway 17 South. North Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police and Atlantic Beach police all responded to the incident, according to the Horry County incident report.

Lt. Matthew Cox from the Atlantic Beach Police Department stated that authorities are investigating “even though the victim has declined cooperation,” Cox wrote in an email.

Authorities have asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Atlantic Beach police at 843-663-2285.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service