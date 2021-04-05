One person injured in shooting at Atlantic Beach strip club, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at an Atlantic Beach strip club that happened over the weekend.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday about 2 a.m. at Pearl’s Cabaret.

One person was shot in the leg, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

The police report states that an unknown suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived to Pearl’s on 3106 Highway 17 South. North Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police and Atlantic Beach police all responded to the incident, according to the Horry County incident report.

Lt. Matthew Cox from the Atlantic Beach Police Department stated that authorities are investigating “even though the victim has declined cooperation,” Cox wrote in an email.

Authorities have asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Atlantic Beach police at 843-663-2285.