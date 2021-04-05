Man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder after Myrtle Beach hotel shooting

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Myrtle Beach police have a man in custody after a shooting at the Bali Bay Hotel early Monday morning.

Herman Brian White, 37, of Andrews, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful neglect of a child, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges are possible, according to police.

One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting and is expected to recover.

The hotel is located at 701 South Ocean Blvd.