Crime

Man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder after Myrtle Beach hotel shooting

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
Myrtle Beach police have a man in custody after a shooting at the Bali Bay Hotel early Monday morning.

Herman Brian White, 37, of Andrews, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful neglect of a child, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges are possible, according to police.

One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting and is expected to recover.

The hotel is located at 701 South Ocean Blvd.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
