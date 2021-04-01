Horry County police make arrest in March murder, but questions remain

A man was charged Wednesday with murder in connection with a homicide last month in Longs.

Horry County police arrested Robbie Williams, 21, of Longs. In addition to murder, he is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say he is connected to the death of James Bellamy in Longs.

On March 2, police responded to the area of Radius and Freemont roads after receiving reports of an unconscious person. Police said they tried to talk with witnesses about what happened, but none cooperated.

Police have not said how Bellamy was killed or any connection to Williams. No evidence was found on the scene, according to a police report.

Williams is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.