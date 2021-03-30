Former Myrtle Beach city council member charged with driving under the influence

Former Myrtle Beach city council member William Wayne Gray was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence.

The Myrtle Beach police log shows that Gray was arrested about 10:30 p.m. and charged with a DUI. The police log shows that his blood alcohol volume was below 0.10 but above 0.08. In South Carolina, driving with a blood alcohol volume above 0.08 is considered driving under the influence.

According to the incident report from Myrtle Beach police, an officer spotted Gray swerving along Robert Grissom Parkway, crossing over into the second lane twice.

When the officer pulled him over, Gray’s “eyes appeared unfocused” and he “appeared out of it,” according to the incident report. He then admitted having “a couple beers” to the officer and said he was heading home.

The incident report states that Gray refused to take a field sobriety test. When the officer asked him to step out of his car, he smelled a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from Gray.

After being taken to Myrtle Beach jail, Gray again refused to take a breath test. The police officer then informed Gray that his driver’s license would be suspended, according to the police report.

Gray has had no other DUI convictions in the past 10 years, according to the report.

Gray served on the Myrtle Beach city council for a total of 16 years from 1998 to 2002 and 2006 to 2018. He ran again for city council unsuccessfully in 2019.

Gray serves as the chairman of the board of directors for the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization in Myrtle Beach. He previously served as chairman of the board of directors of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.