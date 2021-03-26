One person dead in Pawleys Island shooting Friday morning

A person shot early this morning in Pawleys Island has died.

The shooting happened about 5 a.m. Friday at an “establishment” on Annie Rainey Lane, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Officials have urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843- 546-5102.

People can also send anonymous tips to the police by sending text messages to 847411.

The sheriff’s office said that to keep your tip anonymous, start the text by typing “GCSOTIP,” enter a space, then type your tip and hit send.

“When the text message is sent to the GCSOTIP, your information and contact information is scrubbed from the message that TIP411 sends to us, this service is 100 percent anonymous,” Lesley said in a news release.