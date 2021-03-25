Horry County man charged in shooting that killed one, injured two others earlier this month

A Seattle cyber security consultant was indicted on cyberstalking charges after he used his computer skills to threaten his former roommate and others. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Horry County man has been charged in connection with the death of another man earlier this month.

Windoff Douglas is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery in the March 6 killing of Jerome Bellamy, according to Loris Police Department.

Authorities said Douglas, 20, fatally wounded Bellamy, 41, and injured two others in a shooting on Maple Street in Loris. Police did not provide details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

Douglas, of Conway, was arrested by Loris police Wednesday and was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 10 p.m., jail records show. His bail has not been set.

Jail records show Douglas spent time in jail in the past six months.

On Feb. 5, Douglas was charged with simple possession of marijuana, driving without car insurance, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $1,000, which he posted and was released from jail the next day.

In October, he was charged with second-degree assault and battery. Douglas was released after posting a $3,000 bail, according to jail records.