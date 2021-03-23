Crime

Myrtle Beach woman charged with setting fire to Ocean Boulevard hotel room

A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested and charged with setting fire to an Ocean Boulevard resort hotel room.

Kandyce Marie Praniewski was charged with arson for placing flammable material on the stove top of a Caravelle Resort hotel room and intentionally setting it ablaze on Feb. 7, according to Myrtle Beach police documents.

The unknown material caused the cabinets and other items in the hotel room to catch fire, police records said.

Praniewski was booked Monday into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 1:30 p.m. Jail records show she was released on a $10,000 bond three hours later.

No additional court date was set for Praniewski.

