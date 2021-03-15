DUI arrests up around Myrtle Beach during spring break and St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Law enforcement in the Grand Strand saw a bump in alcohol-related crimes this weekend as thousands gathered along the coast for spring break and St. Patrick’s Day events.

Over the weekend there were 42 people booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center for alcohol related crimes, 25 of them for driving under the influence. Myrtle Beach police also arrested 38 people for alcohol related crimes, mostly public intoxication and driving with an open container of alcohol.

Sunday, March 14 saw the largest number of DUI arrests. Thirteen people were booked into Horry County jail and another three were taken into custody by Myrtle Beach police.

For comparison, the two weekends prior have seen about 20 people booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center for alcohol-related crimes like driving under the influence and public intoxication, according to jail records.

Ocean Boulevard closed off

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, sections of Ocean Boulevard were blocked by police, forcing drivers onto Kings Highway and around if they wanted to reach the beach.

Myrtle Beach police spokesman Cpl. Thomas Vest did not return messages left seeking comment.

Some residents complained on Facebook about the noise caused by the events, especially from squatted pickup trucks and music. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune assured them that police were trying to control the noise.

“As a tourist destination we do not get to pick and choose who visits our city. This is one of those weekends. I realize it is VERY loud,” she posted on Facebook. “I assure you we have extra law enforcement here helping and they are issuing tickets as fast as they can. We are also exploring ways we can better control the noise in our residential areas.”