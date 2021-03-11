Man charged with October deadly DUI crash near Conway

A Hemingway man has been charged with the death of a woman and serious injury of two others while driving under the influence near Conway.

Kevin Oneal Scott, 27, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm and felony DUI resulting in a death. The car crash in question happened in October.

The Sun News requested the incident report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Feb. 22, the day Scott was arrested, and received the record on Thursday.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 31 near Conway at the intersection of U.S. Highway 701 and Old Bucksvillle Road. The car had four occupants, including Scott, who was the driver, according to the incident report. Scott and the three passengers were thrown from the car and seriously injured. One of the passengers, Shereeca Sherall Baker, died from her injuries. Baker was 30.

There were open liquor bottles scattered around the car, the SCHP incident report states.

The car was headed north on Highway 701 when the driver ran off the road, the incident report said. The car then crossed the center line and overturned off the left side of the road. SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team was called upon to investigate.

In November, SCHP obtained a search warrant for the blood drawn from Scott and the two surviving victims at the hospital. A toxicology report conducted through the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division determined Scott’s blood-alcohol level was at 0.09. Under South Carolina law, driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher is considered drunk.

Scott was scheduled to turn himself in Feb. 22, according to the incident report.

Scott was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 8 a.m. Feb. 22. Records show that he posted bail and was released from jail about 4 p.m.

Scott’s bond was set at $40,000 -- $10,000 for each of two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily harm and $20,000 for the charge of a DUI resulting in a death.