Police offer reward on gun store robbery in Conway

Horry County Police released this photo of the suspect.

Horry County police are looking for a man who made away with multiple military-style weapons from a Conway gun store.

Authorities were called Friday to The Gun Store in Conway following a robbery and found multiple weapons missing. They could not locate a suspect but video and photographs from security camera footage show a man walking around the store with guns under his arms.

ATF REWARD OFFERED IN GUN THEFT



On 3/6/2021, The Gun Store on HWY 701 outside of Conway was burglarized and multiple weapons stolen.@ATFCharlotte is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.



Have info? Call 843-915-8477. pic.twitter.com/BgTFqB2NVT — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 10, 2021

The Charlotte Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 843-915-8477.