Crime
Police offer reward on gun store robbery in Conway
Horry County police are looking for a man who made away with multiple military-style weapons from a Conway gun store.
Authorities were called Friday to The Gun Store in Conway following a robbery and found multiple weapons missing. They could not locate a suspect but video and photographs from security camera footage show a man walking around the store with guns under his arms.
The Charlotte Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 843-915-8477.
