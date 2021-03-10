Crime

Police offer reward on gun store robbery in Conway

Horry County Police released this photo of the suspect.
Horry County Police released this photo of the suspect. Courtesy Horry County Police

Horry County police are looking for a man who made away with multiple military-style weapons from a Conway gun store.

Authorities were called Friday to The Gun Store in Conway following a robbery and found multiple weapons missing. They could not locate a suspect but video and photographs from security camera footage show a man walking around the store with guns under his arms.

The Charlotte Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 843-915-8477.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
