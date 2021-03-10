Crime

‘I shouldn’t have turned myself in’ Conway attempted murder suspect denied bond

Bradley Palmer regretted turning himself in after a Conway magistrate judge denied his bond Tuesday morning.

“I shouldn’t have turned myself in,” he lamented after the judge handed down the decision based off the violent nature of the crimes of which he is accused. Palmer faces charges of first-degree domestic violence, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Palmer, 29, said he turned himself in to Horry County police after finding out about a warrant for a 2018 domestic violence case. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Horry County police records detail a 2018 fight between Palmer and a woman. They were in a car together when the woman received a call from another man, which angered Palmer, according to a police report. He started to punch her in the face and threw her phone into a tree, breaking it. When police spoke to the woman, she had a “visible knot” on her forehead and other minor injuries, the police report said.

A county magistrate gave him a $5,000 bond for the first-degree domestic violence charge. Palmer told the judge he has had no contact with the victim since.

About an hour later, Palmer sat in another bond hearing on charges of attempted murder and two weapons violations, according to Conway Police warrants. A Conway magistrate judge attended the bond hearing virtually and declined to set bail for Palmer based on his criminal history and the violent nature of his accused crimes.

While most details were redacted from the Conway police records, the three attempted murder warrants allege that Palmer shot at and hit a car, which was damaged by the gunfire.

Palmer pleaded with the judge saying that he has a job and a family he has to provide for. He also said that he was in another county when the crime happened and has witnesses to confirm his side of the story.

The judge told him he would have to wait until trial to fight his case.

