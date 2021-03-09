Horry County police charge man with murder in December slaying at Carolina Forrest apartment

One man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the Carolina Forest area.

Broderick Margquise Carpenter, 25, of Surfside Beach, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime the slaying of Eliajah La’Mont Samuel, Horry County police said Tuesday.

Carpenter was arrested Tuesday morning by the US Marshals Task Force.

Samuel , 26 ,was found dead Dec. 5 following a shooting at the Canterbury Apartments, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting about 5 a.m. and found one person shot.

Carpenter is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

Samuel was gunned down at a Carolina Forest apartment last year, leaving his family heartbroken . They told The Sun News that Samuel was always grinning, always helping and a great father.

“He always had a smile on his face,” Nettie Baker-Lewis said.

Samuel’s family said he lived in the Conway area and did not reside at the apartment complex. Baker-Lewis said she was shocked to find out her son was shot and by the time she figured out where he was taken, he had died. Samuel’s girlfriend of the past year, Candice Palmer, said she learned about his death when Baker-Lewis called to tell her.

“I felt like my heart was ripped out,” she said.