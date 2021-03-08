Surfside Beach Town Council member arrested, charged with DUI

A Surfside Beach Town Council member was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, jail records show.

Bruce Dietrich, 67, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday night, according to the jail’s website.

Dietrich was booked into jail around 11 p.m. Sunday and was released by 11 a.m. Monday morning on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. A personal recognizance bond is a no-cost bail and a promise that the suspect will appear at all court hearings.

Jail records show the arrest was carried out by the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Dietrich’s term as a council member started in May 2018 and goes until December 2021, according to the Surfside Beach Town Council website.

Surfside Beach Town Clerk Sheri Medina declined to comment on the arrest.

The town council website does not list phone numbers for town council members. The Sun News sent Dietrich an email asking for comment and has not received a response.